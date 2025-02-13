Max Balegde and Geraldine Hickey are out of the jungle

The LGBTIQA+ contingent of celebrities in this year’s outing of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here have been sent packing from their jungle getaway.

Thursday night’s edition of the show saw both British TikTok star Max Balegde and Australian comedian Geraldine Hickey packing their rucksacks and heading for much missed creature comforts.

In a record-breaking close vote, five has now become three as Geraldine and Max farewelled the camp they’ve called home for weeks, leaving Reggie Bird, Sam Thaiday and Matty J to battle it out in Sunday’s grand finale.

Max Balgegde and Geraldine Hickey have left the jungle.

While Geraldine had campmates and viewers in stitches with her wry takes on the world, during trials she pushed herself to her limits time and time again. During her first trial, Under the Dam, she faced her fear of spiders and saved a star from a box guarded by a terrifying tarantula.

In the jungle, Geraldine ran improv classes with the celebs, shared her dear friend Cal Wilson’s beads, and opened up about her life. Revealing her ADHD diagnosis, living a sober life, finding her place in the LGBTQIA+ community, and sharing how stand-up comedy gave her a second chance at coming out, Geraldine left no jungle stone unturned.

Geraldine’s time in the jungle was in support of Dementia Australia, which supports people living with dementia, along with their families and carers.

“They provide support, care and education to those affected by dementia,” Geraldine said. “My Dad had dementia and passed away in April 2023. Dementia Australia were a great place to access information and support when Dad was first diagnosed and throughout his illness.”

TikTok superstar Max has been an absolute scream while in camp – quite literally screaming at any old gecko or caterpillar that crawls his way. He made a memorable first impressions when during the first episode he almost passed out during the Over the Dam challenge, plunging into the experience feet-first.

Max also shared his coming out story, telling camp mates that as a teenager he’d been in the audience at Arianna Grande’s 2017 concert with his younger sister when a terrorist attack killed 22 people. He shared that he decided he had to be completely honest with his loved ones about who he was.

Max’s time in camp was in support of Minus18, “An LGBTQIA+ charity that focuses on education, training and resources to bring awareness and visibility to the LGBT youth,” he said. “It’s special to me in particular because if I had these sorts of resources growing up then being open about my sexuality would have been much easier.”

With just a few days to go until the next King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned, make sure to get voting for your faves and tune in on Sunday night to see if Matty J, Sam Thaiday, or Reggie Bird will be wearing the jungle crown.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Grand Finale will air Sunday At 7pm On 10 And 10 Play.