Max Richter releases new EP ‘Sleep: Tranquility Base’

Composer Max Richter has released a new EP that follow on from one of his most acclaimed works. Sleep: Tranquility Base, is a thirty-minute EP of new snooze inducing compositions released ahead of World Sleep Day on March 17th.

In 2015 Richter released Sleep an eight-hour long collection that encourages people to drift into a restful state. He followed it up with a series of remixes, and there’s also an App that you can download and subscribe to.

Richter returns to his celebrated magnum opus with this new EP which offers a glimpse into the original material from a more electronic standpoint. ‘Tranquility Base’ is the site on the Moon where, in July 1969, humans landed and walked on a celestial body other than Earth for the first time. With this in mind, the new EP is described as “a vessel to disconnect and travel through the body of work allowing art to hopefully provide something similar to peace within ourselves.”

Remixes will come from electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens and German sound artist Alva Noto.

Richter’s Sleep app to date has had over 350K downloads and now the ‘Focus’ section of the app has been updated. The update includes added music from Sleep: Tranquility Base and music from across Richter’s repertoire. This is the first time music from outside of the Sleep project has been included.

“Sleep is a kind of counter argument to what’s going on in the world. Yulia and I have talked about it as protest music. It’s a sort of alternative proposition to how things could be or how things are… towards the world we’re living in and helps to shine a light on the things we can do better.” Richter said of his latest work.

“The original thing which made us want to make this piece was a sense of being oversaturated – with data, with information – overstimulated… All of that is just worse now, there’s more of the same – much more of the same – and that makes the piece continually relevant.”

