Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from newcomer Meek, Baby Queen, Cannons, Rogue Traders, Christine and the Queens, and MJ Cole teams up with Pink Pantheress.

Meek – Fabulous

Meek has just released her debut EP and this is the lead track. The video is shot by the legendary Sophie Muller who has created some of the most iconic music clips of all time including Shakespear’s Sister’s Stay, Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam, and No Doubt’s Don’t Speak.

Baby Queen – I Hope Don’t Remember Me

Baby Queen aka Arabella Latham returns with her first song in two years and it’s an intriguing mix of sounds. To find new creative avenues Baby Queen abandoned her London base and relocated to New York and later Los Angeles.

Cannons- Starlight

Synth pop trio Cannons are back with Starlight the second track from their forthcoming fifth album Everything Glows. The album will arrive on 27th March.

Rogue Traders – Take You Down

It’s been a really long time between drinks for the Rogue Traders. This is the first track from the band’s forthcoming album Midnight Alarms. Their last album came out came out 16 years ago, but that was without singer Natalie Bassingtwaite who had departed for a solo career, this is the first record to feature their famous singer since 2007’s Better in the Dark.

Christine and the Queens & Thee Diane – Ah ya

Rahim Redcar’s musical project returns and teams up with Thee Diane. The pair have a long friendhsip and have now collaborated musically. This one is instantly catchy.

MJ Cole & Pink Pantheress – Still Sincere

MJ Cole’s Sincere was a huge dance tracks when it came in 1998, the forefront of the UK Garage sound. Now the artists has revisited the tune to create Still Sincere a collaboration with Pink Pantheress.

“I’m so thrilled I got to work with MJ Cole on this remix. He’s honestly a garage legend and it’s kinda surreal collaborating with someone whose legacy inspired bits of my early work.” Pink Pantheress said.

Check out all the fresh tracks on our Spotify playlist.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

