Meet Ethan Jones, the WAAPA graduate who will star in ‘The Boy From Oz’

WAAPA graduate Ethan Jones will be taking on the role of Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz– the role which made Todd McKenney and Hugh Jackman famous. A new production will open in Perth in 2021 developed by Platinum Entertainment, the team who just has huge success with their production of We Will Rock You.

The WAAPA graduate and Perth resident is looking forward to showing off his singing, dancing and acting skills to a new generation of Peter Allen admirers whilst admitting he has huge shoes to fill.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Jones said. “I’ve dreamed about playing Peter Allen for years and am absolutely thrilled – and a little daunted – to be following in the footsteps of such luminaries of the stage.”

Upon hearing the news, Todd McKenney, the original Boy from Oz, sent the following message:

“Congratulations Ethan, on landing one of the best roles in Australian musical theatre: Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz. You not only get to tell Peter’s amazing personal story through brilliant songs and amazing dance routines bur you also get to talk directly to the audience – which provides some of the most moving moments.

“It makes me very proud to be passing on my MARACAS to such a talented young man!”

The Boy from Oz, the story based on the life of Australia’s own singer/songwriter, Peter Allen, will feature a bevy of world-class musical theatre performers including Lucy Williamson as Judy Garland, Elethea Sartorelli as Liza Minnelli, Casey Edwards as Marion Woolnough and Peter Cumins as Greg Connell.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Drew Anthony.

The shows amazing catalogue of songs includes I Go to Rio, I Honestly Love You, Quiet Please, There’s A Lady On Stage, Tenterfield Saddler, We Don’t Cry out Loud and the song which has become our second anthem – I Still Call all Australia Home.

The show will open at the Crown Theatre in Perth on 23 January 2021. Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.au

OIP Staff

