Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 3

A new batch of drag performers from Australia and New Zealand are set to clash for the next crown of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Ten new queens will face off for the chance to win a cash prize and the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar, following in the glamorous footsteps of season one winner Kita Mean and season two’s Spankie Jackzon.

This time around Sydney queens Amyl, Hollywould Star and Ivory Glaze and Victorians Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Gabriella Labucci and Isis Avis Loren take on trans-Tasman competitors Flor, Ivanna Drink and Rita Menu.

Will an Aussie queen be able to smash the Kiwi’s winning streak? Will a surprise comeback shake up the competition? Was the season filmed too early for a Padam Padam lipsync?

Meet the queens of season 3 below and catch the season with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson when it lands on Stan, Friday 28 July.

