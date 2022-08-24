Melbourne’s community radio station rebrands as Joy Media

Melbourne’s LGBTIQA+ focused community radio station JOY 949 has undergone a rebrand and will now be known as Joy Media.

Announcing the new name the organisation said it reflected the changing nature of media production which has grown form simply an FM radio station to also including podcasts, training courses and holding live events.

“Since our origins in community radio , our 29 year history has expanded from radio to podcasts, news, training, live events and more. JOY Media represents the people, stories, news, music, and lived experiences of Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community and our allies.” the station posted to social media earlier this week.

Underneath the JOY Media brand , the organisation will operate three sub brands representing their content, services and training. These are JOY 94.9, JOY Academy and JOY Gigs.



The station is Australia’s only FM broadcaster solely focused on the LGBTIQA+ communities. Established in 1993 the not-for-profit community radio station the Melbourne based station can also be heard digital via their website.

The station will be retaining it’s tagline of “Out. Loud. Proud.”

