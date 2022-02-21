Meredith Jackson celebrates local and global icons in new exhibition

The Inspirational Icons Series – Meredith Jackson is a solo art exhibition by WA-based artist Meredith Jackson featuring depictions of cultural icons, many of whom are underrepresented in mainstream art and culture.

“These tondos (circular paintings) and the accompanying jigsaws featuring the paintings in the exhibition were inspired by the jigsaw designs of my late father Barry Evans,” Jackson says of the exhibition.

“I renewed my love of jigsaws, like many people, during the first Covid lockdown almost two years ago, and found myself happily piecing together my father’s jigsaw puzzles.”

“I began to wonder what subject I would bring to a jigsaw design, and as with much of my art I settled on the concept of people of note who don’t often get portrayed nearly as often as they deserve,” Jackson continues.

“Hence the depictions of cultural icons, many of whom are underrepresented in mainstream art and culture. Representation creates awareness and awareness is powerful and educational. The resulting educational jigsaw puzzles are also available as an affordable and contemplative pastime.”

Dr. Meredith Jackson PhD is a queer, transgender HIV+ artist with an arts career spanning three decades. Her painting practice focuses primarily on identity and social politics, utilising portraiture, political pop art and agitprop techniques to convey meaning.

In lieu of an Opening Night there will be a Closing Event Sat 26 Feb from 4pm – 6pm at Stala Contemporary, West Perth.

