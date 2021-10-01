Michael Cignarale delivers some queer goodness from China

Michael Cignarale is a Shanghai based graphic designer and DJ who organises a popular underground queer party called Medusa.

Now he’s releasing his first slice of music, it’s called She Takes Me Over.

For each outing of the monthly party he creates a unique poster that is reminiscent of the artwork that promoted queer parties in New York in the late 70’s and early 1980s. Medusa has been running since 2016, and now the team behind the event have set up their own record label.

Michael Cignarale has been putting tracks and mixes up on his Soundcloud account for a while now, but this new track, the first from the new label, is getting a more widespread release.

She Takes Me Over features an captivating dance beat and a monologue revealing how a female character “takes over” when the protagonist is in drag. I put on this dress, and she takes me over.” Cignarale sings.

The release also comes with several different remixes of the tune each giving it a different vibe.

Take a listen.

OIP Staff

