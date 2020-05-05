Michael R Jackson’s ‘A Strange Loop’ wins Pulitzer Prize for Drama

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama has been awarded to Michael R. Jackson’s A Strangle Loop.

The prestigious awards celebrate excellence in the arts and letters by US writers. Jackson is the first black writer to win the drama award.

The play is about a black, queer writer working a day job he hates while creating his own stage show about a black, queer writer working a day job he hates while he creates a stage show. The lead character shares his name with a famous musical artist, his name is Usher.

Jackson wrote the show while he was working as an usher at the Broadway production of The Lion King. His musical touches on themes of sexuality, race and gender.

OIP Staff

