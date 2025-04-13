Mickey Rourke ordered to leave the Big Brother house

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke’s time in the Celebrity Brig Brother House in the UK has come to a sudden end.

A spokesperson for broadcaster ITV has confirmed that the 80’s heartthrob was ordered to leave after ‘further use of inappropriate language’ and ‘instances of unacceptable behaviour’.

The actor was given a warning just days ago over homophobic comments he directed at singer JoJo Siwa, and viewers also raised concern over his leering at host AJ Odudu before he entered the house.

Exactly what Rourke did to finally get producers to take action is not known but it’s been suggested he had an aggressive but not physical interaction with reality TV star Chris Hughes who previously soot dup for Siwa. It is anticipated that details of what went down will be aired on UK TV tonight.

Actor Mickey Rourke.

Rourke found fame in the 1980s in films including Rumble Fish, 9/1 Weeks, Angel Heart and Barfly. In the 1990s he gave up acting to become a boxer, resulting in his facial appearance changes significantly.

He returned to acting and had an acclaimed performance in 2008’s The Wrestler which won him a Golden Globe Award.

The 72-year-old actor is one of the contestants in the latest edition of the popular UK series Celebrity Big Brother. Alongside Rourke, Hughes and Siwa, the Celebrity Big Brother house has welcomed 80’s pop star Chesney Hawkes, television presenter Trish Goddard, Eastenders’ actor Patsy Palmer, politician Michael Fabricante, actor Jack P. Shepherd, reality TV star Ella Rae Wise, Olympian Daley Thompson, comedian Donna Preston, TV presenter Angellica Bell and drag star Danny Beard.

Not long after he entered the house Rourke asked 21-year-old singer JoJo Siwa about her sexuality, to which she replied, “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Rourke Siwa ““If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore” She responded, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Rourke then told the singer he would tie her up.

Later ins a discussion former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes, Rourke suggested the other housemates should “vote the lesbian out”.

When Jo-Jo Siwa heard of the conversation she called him out, saying if his reasoning on why she should be voted out was purely her sexuality, the only thing his comment could be described as was homophobic.

As their time in the house continued Rourke told the housemates he needed a ‘fag’, before turning to Siwa and saying “I’m not talking about you.” The comment left Siwa in tears.

The producers called him into the diary room and gave him a formal warning. Rourke was one of three contestants up for elimination, but viewers opted to oust politician Michael Fabricant.