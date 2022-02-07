Midnite Youth Theatre Company takes on the songs of Kander and Ebb

The Midnite Youth Theatre Company’s talented performers will come together next month to perform The World Goes ’Round, a lively musical revue encompassing songs from such award-winning Kander and Ebb musicals including Cabaret, Chicago and New York, New York.

John Kander and Fred Ebb are the longest-running collaborative partnership in musical theatre history. Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall, and Robert Goulet are among the many who have performed their work.

Conceived by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson, The World Goes ’Round first appeared on Broadway in 1992. It features songs selected from the popular musicals such as All That Jazz and Mr Cellophane from Chicago and Money and Maybe this Time from Cabaret.

The World Goes ’Round will be directed by Artistic Director of Midnite, Gregory Jones, whose credits range from musical theatre and plays to devised works. Also on the creative team is Musical Director, Jackson Griggs, Choreographer, Claire Nichols and assisting the production is cabaret performer, Simone Craddock.

“We are delighted to bring this incredible revue to life, filled with great songs and style,” Jones said.

The production brings together a talented ensemble of emerging young performers from 18 to 25 years selected from throughout WA.

“We have an incredibly talented team guiding these young performers through this fantastic repertoire by Kander and Ebb. These energetic and colourful songs embody the wit and enthusiasm of the writers but also embrace the raw emotions of heartbreak and loss.” Jones said.

Fred Ebb passed away in 2004 aged 76. John Kander will celebrate his 95th birthday in March. In 2010 he wed choreographer Albert Stephenson, the couple have been together since 1977.

The season runs from 9 to 12 March, Downstairs @ the Maj, His Majesty’s Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online through the Perth Theatre Trust website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.