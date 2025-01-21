Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Midsumma announces new “trauma informed” approach to Pride march

News

Melbourne’s Midsumma festival have announced a new approach for it’s annual Pride march that will see the removal of workplace uniforms such as those worn by police and emergency services.

“Following the unacceptable violence which occurred at the 2024 Pride March, Midsumma has been involved in ongoing discussions with stakeholders including Victoria Police and Victorian Government representatives for many months regarding Pride March and has received extensive feedback from our diverse communities.” the organisation said in a statement released today.

The 2024 parade saw an outbreak of violence between police and marchers, something that the organisers are keen to avoid this year.

In recent weeks protest messages calling for a boycott of the festival have appeared around Melbourne, and prominent community group Transgender Victoria has pulled out of this year’s parade.

Midsumma will trial a new process which involves participants in the march not wearing formal workplace uniforms.

They explained the change is needed because many members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, especially the most vulnerable, experience trauma in their lives, which impact upon them today. They say, whilst triggers are unique to individuals, trauma-informed practice prioritises safety and seeks to remove, where practical, common triggers identified as barriers to diverse community engagement. 

Further to existing arrangements, Midsumma have also made clearer that the conditions of participation exclude any armed security personnel accompanying a group of marchers.

The 2025 march will be the event’s 30th anniversary, it’s scheduled to take place on 2nd February.

Culture

‘What Doesn’t Kill You [blah blah] Stronger’ gives near-death experiences new life

0
What Doesn't Kill You [blah blah] Stronger has already been a stand-out show among this year's stacked Fringe World lineup.
Culture

Yak it up with The Laugh Resort all Fringe World long

0
The funny folks at The Laugh Resort are bringing the best of local and international comedy to Yagan Square this Fringe World season.
News

President Trump: “there are only two genders: male and female”

0
The incoming US President has outlined the priorities for his second term in office.
News

Micah Leroy, a trans guy with cerebral palsy, has something to say to his critics

0
The 19-year-old has hit back at critics after video of him went viral.

