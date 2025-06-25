‘Plied and Prejudice’ is coming to Perth and offering some affordable tickets

After sell-out runs in Brisbane and London this chaotic comedy lands at His Majesty’s Theatre from 18 July to 17 August and this time round even the flat-broke and fabulous can get excited with $30 ‘Pauper’ tickets available for students, the budget-conscious, and anyone who’s recently downgraded to home-brand cheese.

Presented by Alex Woodward for Woodward Productions and the Arts and Culture Trust, Plied and Prejudice, is a 90-minute, five-actor frenzy where twenty characters battle it out for love, status, and stage time – with one cast member “indisposed” each night. No two shows are the same. No character is safe. No corset stays dry.

Written by Queensland’s Matthew Semple and directed by Sydney’s Dash Kruck, with set and costume design by Penny Challen and movement direction by Dan Venz, this is Austen with the volume up, the lights down, and a drink firmly in hand.

Plied and Prejudice photographed by Pamela Raith.

Helen Stewart, Manager at His Majesty’s Theatre, said, “Whether you prefer a stiff Dry Gin cocktail, or a tinnie of beer, you’re going to want to enjoy your favourite upper (or lower) class tipple for this show, and we’ve got you covered.”

Guests can choose from the Lady Catherine De Bourgh’s Honoured Guests tickets which include a glass of prosecco, to the Aristocrats front row ticket option, the Middle Class central seats, or the Pauper tickets from just $30.

So rally your unmarried besties, grab your least disappointing ex, and drag your long-suffering flatmate along for a night of scandalous elopements, awkward proposals, and the wettest wet t-shirt contest south of Broome (iykyk).

Plied and Prejudice photographed by Guy Bell.

Tickets on sale now.

Whether you’re a Janeite or someone who thought Darcy was the one from Bridgerton, this is a night at the theatre you’ll love – most ardently.