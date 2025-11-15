Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Mika is losing faith in ‘Modern Times’ as he shares creative new video

News

Mika is entering a new era with is latest track Modern Times.

The song begins with an intense verse that sees Mika firing off rapid lyrics over the top of a grunge guitar sound, but it quickly breaks out into a more melodic feel.

The track is presumably from an upcoming album, so far Mika has put out six albums since he burst on to the music scene wanting to be like Grace Kelly back in 2007.

The new song was produced by Mika and Australians Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun, with additional production by Peter Mayes who is a member of Littlemore’s other project PNAU.  

“The song for me is like a treadmill, and that treadmill is life,” Mika explains. “As time goes on and life gets more confusing and sometimes overwhelming, we look further than the world around us, into the world of mythology, desire and dreams.

Modern Times is a cathedral-like cry, for faith and spirit, resisting the grind and weight of life and the passing of time.” he added.

Mika was born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr in Beirut Lebanon, but his family moved to Paris when he was a child, and then to London.

Mika scored a string of huge hits in 2007 including Grace Kelly, Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Love Today, and he’s gone on making great music ever since.

To date Mika has released six albums of music and has also spent time as a judge on many different talent shows including The Voice France and X Factor Italy. In 2022 he was one of the hosts of Eurovision when it was held in Turin, Italy.

