Mika’s online concert celebrates international Pride month

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Singer Mika has delivered an online concert to celebrate international Pride month, working his way through his hits.

Mika made a big splash with his debut album Life in Cartoon Motion which came out in 2007. It featured the hit Grace Kelly which has become a staple of FM radio.

He found further success with Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Love Today and has gone on to release five albums including The Boy Who Knew Too Much (2009), The Origin of Love (2012), No Place in Heaven (2015) and his most recent offering My Name is Michael Holbrook (2019).

Mika served as a coach on six seasons of the French version of The Voice and has also been a judge on four seasons of the Italian version of X-Factor.

The video was created in partnership with job search website Indeed, and highlights that people do their best work when they’re able to be out and proud.

His online show sees him work through many of his hits including Ice Cream, Relax, Origin of Love, Grace Kelly, Tiny Love, Love Today and We Are Golden.

Check out the show.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.