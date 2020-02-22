Mike Bloomberg caught on camera calling trans people “it”.

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is a late entry into the race to become the Democratic nominee for President of the USA, and his campaign is fighting to gain the support of LGBTI voters after comments where Bloomberg spoke disparagingly about transgender surfaced.

The video shows Bloomberg speaking at a 2019 event where he refers to transgender people as “it”, before going to argue that anyone who is hoping to become President of the USA should be distancing themselves from transgender rights.

Speaking to a business forum in March 2019 Bloomberg said supporting transgender rights was not a “winning formula” for becoming President.

“If you go to the middle of the country, people would say… If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people.” Bloomberg said.

The man who now hoping to put a dent in the crowded field of Democratic candidates said people who live in the middle of America did not share progressive views on LGBT issues.

Bloomberg also made similar comments about people fearing transgender teens in change rooms back in 2016.

Campaign staffers have brushed off the comments saying Bloomberg has a clear policy statement that supports LGBT rights.

“Mike will reverse President Trump’s attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans, resume the march towards equal rights and protections in every part of the country, and restore America’s leadership in the global fight for LGBTQ+ equality.” a campaign spokesperson told the media.

Bloomberg’s late candidacy prevented his from taking part in the recent New Hampshire and Iowa primaries where Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the race to Democratic Convention. Political analysts are predicting Bloomberg will be a major contender.

OIP Staff