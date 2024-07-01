Ministry of Sound Classical is coming back to Perth

If you love the dance music hits of years gone by, you’ll adore what’s on offer at Ministry of Sound Classical.

The popular party concert returns this summer and will be at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanical Gardens on Friday 13th December.

With an epic festival experience to celebrate the greatest moments in dance music, an incredible lineup of DJs culminating in our stunning classical performance and featuring the much-loved Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

With 30 years as the global authority on dance music, nobody knows the classics like Ministry of Sound. Come and relive all the greatest club anthems as you’ve never heard them before!

Expect to hear more of the songs you know and love completely remixed, rearranged and reimagined by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside DJ Groove Terminator.

Led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica the show features impressive live vocals from Reigan, Karina Chavez, Rudy, Lady Lyric and Luke Antony.

Stanton Warriors (UK) will be the support at for the show in Perth too, alongside Sgt Slick and local legend Micah.

TICKETING INFORMATION

PRESALE

Wednesday 3rd July (12pm AEST/10am WST/12pm NZST)

ON SALE

Thursday 4th July (12pm AEST/10am WST/12pm NZST)

Head to the MOS website.