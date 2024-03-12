Miriam Margolyes returns to ABC with ‘Impossibly Australian’

The inimitable Miriam Margolyes is returning to the ABC with her new series, Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian.

The series explores Miriam’s reflections after a recent heart operation in London, pondering what her future might hold.

Ignoring advice to slow down, Miriam has returned down under to a place she calls her second home. To Miriam, Australia means new horizons.

Across three episodes, Miriam travels here to Perth on Whadjuk Noongar Country, by way of Byron Bay and Broken Hill, meeting communities who have lessons on how to adapt to unknown challenges of the future.

Here on the west coast, Miriam meets Jim Morrison and Tony Hansen of Yokai and Bringing Them Home WA, organisations that provide support to Stolen Generation survivors and advocate for meaningful reconciliation.

In the series trailer, Miriam says she wants to know if people around Australia still believe this is a place where we can ‘forge a better future’.

Miriam Margolyes: Impossibly Australian premieres on Tuesday, 9 April on ABC TV.

