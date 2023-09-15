Miriam Margolyes to join Doctor Who as Beep the Meep

Actor Miriam Margolyes is joining the next outing of Doctor Who.

It’s been revealed that Margolyes will provide the voice of Beep the Meep, a character that first appeared in the show’s comic book offshoot back in the 1980’s but has never previously been seen on screen.

The 82-year-old actor said she’d always wanted to appear on the show.

“I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.” she said.

The character will make it’s debut in the first of three 60th anniversary specials for the show due to air before the end of the year.

Margolyes has taken on many different roles during her long career including appearing as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies. She’s also appeared in Little Shop of Horrors, Yentl, Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries, Call the Midwife, Romeo + Juliet.

The actor is no stranger to voicing character having previous lent her voice to characters in Happy Feet, James and the Giant Peach, and Mulan.

Beep the Meep first appeared in the official Doctor Who comic book in 1980. The creatures appears as a friendly and loveable alien, but all is not what it seems. After appearing in the comic over many years the character was later included in audio-adventures.

The three upcoming specials see David Tennent returning to the role of The Doctor alongside companion Donna Noble played by Catherine Tate. The first special is titled The Star Beast while the follow ups are Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

OIP Staff

