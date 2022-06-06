Miss Burlesque and Mr Boylesque are going gender neutral

In 2022, the Miss Burlesque and Mr Boylesque competitions have merged to relaunch as Mx Burlesque Australia.

This competition is now open to all expression of gender identity. Winners may choose the title that they identify with best – Miss Burlesque, Mr Burlesque, or Mx Burlesque, with Mx Burlesque being emblazoned on the sashes.

The 2022 outing of the WA leg of the competition will take place on On Saturday 25th of June when the Western Australia State Finalists will throw their sparkles into the ring and battle it out for the crown and title.

Ten Perth based burlesque artists Amelia Kisses, Autumn Daze, Chloe The Cocaine, Coco Fatale, Danisa Snake, Delza Skye, Foxxxy Curves, Lolly Moon, Matthew Pope and Miss Lady Lace will tantalise audiences at the Astor Theatre in Mt Lawley.

Mx Burlesque WA Producer A’dora Derriere (Melanie Piantoni) said she was proud and excited about the new direction of the competition in 2022.

“Mx Burlesque Australia is dedicated to promoting an open and inclusive environment that gives all performers the freedom to be themselves, so they can present their best art on an equal platform.” she said.

Tickets to the 18+ event are on sale now.

OIP Staff, Image: Chayla Taylor Photography

