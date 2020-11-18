Missy Higgins brings two special shows to Fremantle Prison



Two of Australia’s favourite musicians are heading back to WA for two special concert events at Fremantle Prison.

Missy Higgins has become a household name since The Sound Of White made its debut in 2003, and has enjoyed two decades of success on the Aussie music scene.

“It makes me feel old!” Higgins joked, speaking to OUTinPerth back in 2018 about her lengthy career.

“But I guess it makes me feel proud too. When I look back and I’ve had five albums now and a few EPs, so I’ve done quite a lot in this short life of mine. So I’m proud but it also makes me curious about what the future holds, is there another five albums in my future?”

Higgins will be joined by Ben Lee for two nights under the stars at the historic Fremantle Prison.

Missy Higgins & Ben Lee will be at Fremantle Prison on Thurs 4th & Fri 5th March 2021. Tickets on sale from Friday 20th November, for more information, head to Facebook.

