Missy Higgins covers Troye Sivan for ‘Like a Version’

Missy Higgins opted to take on a recent Troye Sivan hit for her appearance on Triple J’s Like a Version last week.

One of Your Girls is featured on Sivan’s ARIA award winning album Something We Give Each Other, and Higgins strips the song back to a stark piano ballad before building it up into a semi-religious experience.

Higgins was also honoured at the ARIA’s when she became the youngest person to be inducted into the awards Hall of Fame.

Higgins has been celebrating the release of her sixth album The Second Act and played the song Craters during her appearance on the national youth radio station.

The album has been described as a sequel to her debut album The Sound of White which was released exactly 20 years prior.

So far four singles have been released from the new album including You Should Run, The Second Act, A Complicated Truth, and Craters.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

