Missy Higgins to tour for 20th anniversary of ‘The Sound of White’

Missy Higgins is unveiling ‘an anniversary tour with a difference’ to celebrate 20 years since her trailblazing debut, The Sound of White.

The Second Act Tour will see Missy touring theatres nationally next autumn in a special two act show.

The first set each evening will include some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped back, acoustic mode.

After an intermission Missy will then return with her full band to perform The Sound of White in its entirety plus some of her other hits.

This will be the first time that she has done a theatre tour since 2018, soon after playing stadiums across Australia as Ed Sheeran’s special guest. It will see Missy returning to many of the same venues she first played when The Sound of White was released back in 2004.

The Sound Of White is one of the biggest and most influential albums in Australian music history. The intensely introspective collection of yearning songs yielded classics like Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two.

The album has sold a million copies and received six ARIA Awards. Over the last 20 years The Sound of White has also inspired dozens of young Australian artists like Amy Shark, Gretta Ray, Gordi and Angie McMahon – to follow in Missy’s footsteps and sing their own songs in their own ways.

“I wrote all those songs in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary,” Higgins said reflecting on the landmark album.

“I did less of that on later albums for lots of reasons but lately I realised I’d gone back to that confessional mode of songwriting. I guess it’s been my way of dealing with the end of my marriage. So, I feel like I’ve come full circle … I was starting life from scratch at 20 and now, like lots of people, I’m figuring out how to start life all over again at 40.”

Higgins said fans could expect new music soon, and her new album would be a kind of sequel to her much-loved record from two decades ago.

“In that respect this new album that I’m recording right now will be a kind of sequel to The Sound of White. They’re both looking forward nervously and wondering what comes next. They’re both asking questions like “who am I?” and “who do I want to be?” so I liked the idea of previewing some of this new material in the first act of a live show, then going back to the start of the story in the second act.

“Plus, it will just be fun to play all those old songs again for the first time in ages. At very least it will be something different and if I’ve learned anything over the last year or two it’s that you’ve got to keep embracing new challenges!” Higgins said.

The tour will be in Perth on Friday 19th of April 2024. It’s just one of twenty-two dates on the huge tour.

Ahead of the tour and the arrival of her new album, a 20th anniversary version of The Sound of White will be released. It’s include a whole bunch of live versions of the songs from the record, plus a previously unshared recording of Missing Higgins singing the jazz standard Cry Me a River.

The song has a special place in Higgins’ heart as it was the first song she ever performed live – sneaking into licensed venues as a 13-year-old to sing it with her older brother’s jazz combo.

This stripped back version was recorded at a Sydney charity concert the night before she swept the 2005 ARIA Awards and features her brother, David, on piano. The song has always been a highlight of her live shows, but this is the first time she’s shared a recording of the classic tune.

Check out the ticket info.

Tour Dates

Thursday 28 March

​Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

​ artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au

Friday 29 March

​Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

​ ticketsearch .com

Wednesday 10 April

​Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

​ canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday 12 April

​State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 19 April

​Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 26 April

​Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

​ oztix.com.au

Saturday 27 April

​Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

​ theatrenorth.com.au

Friday 3 May

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 4 May

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 9 May

​Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1pm local time)

​ ticketsearch.com

Saturday 11 May

​Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

​ ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May

​Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

​ t ownsville.qld.gov.au/ticketshop

Friday 17 May

​Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

​ gotix.com.au

Saturday 18 May

​Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

​ latrobe.vic.gov.au/gpac

Friday 24 May

​QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

​ qpac.com.au

Saturday 25 May

​HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (9am local time)

​ hota.com.au

Friday 31 May

​Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)

​ ticketek.com.au

Saturday 1 June

​Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1:30pm local time)

​ barossaarts.com.au

Friday 7 June

​Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

​ empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday 8 June

​The Events Centre Caloundra | Caloundra, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

​ theeventscentre.com.au

Friday 14 June

​Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

​ ticketek.com.au