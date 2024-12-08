Miya Folick shares video for new song ‘Erotica’

Miya Folick has shared a provocative video for her new song Erotica.

We first became aware of Folick when she teamed up with American Football for a cover of the Mazzy Star hit Fade Into You.

To date the indie rock musician has put out two albums of music. Their debut Premonitions came out in 2018, and that was followed up by 2023’s Roach.

This new track is from her forthcoming album Erotica Veronica which will be coming out in February.

“‘Erotica’ is a song about fantasy and pleasure – It’s not just about sex, it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day,” Folick said of the new tune.



“I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy.”

Folick also spoke about the themes on her upcoming album.

“The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths.” she said.

Erotica Veronica will be out in February,

Also worth checking out is Folick’s take on Annie Lennox’s tune Walking on Broken Glass that she contributed to the Broken Glass compilation that celebrates songs made by female artists in the 1990s.