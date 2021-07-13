Mj Rodriguez makes history with Emmy nomination for ‘Pose’

Pose star Mj Rodriguez has made history with her groundbreaking Emmy nomination. The actor is the first transgender person to receive an Emmy nomination for a lead acting role.

Rodriguez has played Blanca Extravaganza on three season’s of the queer drama which is centred around the ballroom scene in New York in the 1980’s and 1990’s. The third season, which just recently finished on Foxtel, included the show’s finale.

Also nominated in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category is Uzo Abuda for In Treatment, Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin for The Crown, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaiden’s Tale and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft.

Few transgender actors have been recognised by the television academy in the past. Laverne Cox has received several nominations as a guest actor for her role on Orange is the New Black, while Rain Valdez received an acting nomination for a short film role last year.



“Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of ‘Pose,’” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.



Previously cis-gender actors, including Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent, have received acclaim for playing transgender roles.

Among the other category nominees is RuPaul’s Drag Race which has been nominated for Outstanding Competition Program. Ewan McGregor is nominated as Best Lead Actor in a limited Anthology Season for his portrayal of gay fashion designer Halston.

Billy Porter has also been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Pose. While Pose is one of eight programs that’s in contention for Outstanding Drama Series.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be presented on the 19th September.

Read our interview with Mj Rodriquez.

OIP Staff

