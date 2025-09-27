‘MJ – The Musical’ books Perth season for 2026

After a successful Sydney season, and currently thrilling audiences in Melbourne, MJ – The Musical will be coming to Perth in June 2026.

The musical that highlights the music of Michael Jackson has been described by the Herald Sun as a “killer, thriller night at the theatre.”

- Advertisement -

The musical made its debut on Broadway in 2022, and a West End production followed in 2024. The jukebox musical focuses on Jackson’s creative process as he prepares for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

MJ – The Musical (London Production)

The production is packed with Jackson’s hits including Beat It, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, Stranger in Moscow, Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Human Nature, Thriller, Bad, Jam, and many more.

The production won the Best Choreography Tony Award, and also picked up awards for its lighting and sound design. It also picked up a Laurence Olivier Award for it’s choreography.

More than 15 years after Jackson’s passing there’s continues interest in his legacy and work despite him facing accusations of child sexual abuse. Next year a feature film about his life is scheduled to be released after long delays. It will star his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role. Colman Domingo and Nia Long will play his parents Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Kat Graham will play Diana Ross.

MJ – The Musical will arrive at Crown Theatre in June 2026. Find out when tickets go on sale via the show’s website.