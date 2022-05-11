Model and businessman Ryan Channing dies in Bali

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Model and businessman Ryan Channing has died suddenly in Bali after reportedly “battling health issues”. He was in his early thirties.

Friends have confirmed to the media that he had been taken to hospital in Bali on 8th May and had passed away. He had reportedly been battling these health issues for some time.

Channing was previously in a relationship with swimmer Ian Thorpe and the couple added their voices to the 2017 campaign for marriage equality. Together they appeared in advertisements for the Equality campaign encouraging people to vote Yes.

The couple began dating in 2015 but split up four years later. Channing later announced his engagement to civil engineer Leevon Baptiste.

Alongside his work as a model, Channing also founded a skin care range The Blaq Group which he launched in 2016. It encompassed the brands Flight Mode, Blaq and Generation Skin.

Channing’s modeling career saw him spend time living and working in New York, London and Milan. He also studied commerce, marketing and entrepreneurship alongside intellectual property law.

Channing also appeared on the cover of OUTinPerth magazine back in October 2012. The cover image featured an imagine inspired by Leonardo DaVinci’s painting The Last Supper.

Photographed by Angelo di-Benedetto the picture featured members of Perth’s local LGBTIQA+ community. The landmark issue marked the publications move from being printed on newspaper stock to being a glossy monthly magazine.

OUTinPerth offers sincere condolences to Ryan’s friends and family at this difficult time.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.