Moira Deeming launches legal challenge over moves to oust her from the Liberal Party

Embattled Victorian Liberal Party MP Moira Deeming has launched a legal challenge against moves to remove her pre-selection as a candidate for the upcoming state election.

Deeming has alleged that colleague Matthew Guy placed her in a headlock during a recent Macedonian community event. A police investigation, however, found no offence had been committed after reviewing CCTV footage.

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Guy has threatened defamation action unless he receives a public apology from Deeming. Liberal leader Jess Wilson has also publicly stated that she expects Deeming to apologise, but the first-term MP has refused.

In a statement issued by her legal team earlier this week, Deeming said she had misunderstood the meaning of a headlock but maintained that she believed she had been assaulted by Guy. She has ruled out issuing an apology, prompting internal party moves to remove her as a candidate. A meeting is scheduled for Friday evening to discuss her candidature.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court briefly heard an injunction application brought by Deeming against state party president Brian Loughnane. The matter, before Justice Kerri Judd, was adjourned until 1pm.

Justice Judd indicated that Deeming’s lawyers had submitted an affidavit on her behalf but said she was likely to redact sections relating to the MP’s health. She also noted that the court was not reviewing the decision of Victorian Police not to charge Guy. Deeming’s barrister, Ganesh Jegatheesan, said the argument would be narrowly focused on internal party processes.

Deeming’s time in parliament has included several disputes. She was removed from the party room after helping organise a rally featuring British campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen. Deeming later successfully sued then-party leader John Pesutto for defamation over comments regarding her involvement in the rally. She was subsequently readmitted to the party, after which leadership changes saw Brad Battin replace Pesutto, followed by current leader Jess Wilson.

Earlier this year, Deeming lost her pre-selection for the upcoming election but was later reinstated after the selected candidate withdrew.