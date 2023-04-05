Mo’ju is coming to Perth for a show at Yagan Square

Mo’Ju is coming to Perth on Saturday April 15 as part of the Boorloo Heritage Festival 2023 which will be held in Yagan Square.

The Wiradjuri-Filipino has just released new album Oro, Plata, Mata which features collaborations with Ngaiire, Meklit, Ryotaro and Waari. The album follows on from their acclaimed alum Native Tongue and more recent EP OK, which got a 5-star review in OUTinPerth.

This marks an for Perth audiences to experience Mo’Ju’s electrifying music that is raw and deeply personal. The lyrics that speak to the highs and lows of the soul in a way that has cemented Mo’Ju’s place as one of Australia’s most exciting contemporary artists. The performance promises to be rich, distinctive, and unforgettable.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

