Montaigne debuts her new Eurovision song at Mardi Gras

Australian singer Montaigne debuted her new song for Eurovision at last night’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebration.

The performer was all set to represent Australia at the 2020 competition before Covid-19 put the kibosh on the competition. The rules for Eurovision allow the same singer to return for this year’s competition but they have to select a new song.

Montaigne wrote Technicolour, a song which after her performance she described being about gay superheroes.

Performing with two back-up dancers Montaigne let audiences hear the song for the first time, and it’s got some unexpected twists and turns.

The 65th outing of Eurovision will take place in Rotterdam in The Netherlands on 22nd May 2021. Forty countries will be participating.

Take a listen to the tune.

OIP Staff, images Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

