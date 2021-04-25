Montaigne won’t be heading to Rotterdam for Eurovision 2021

Australia’s Eurovision 2021 entrant Montaigne won’t be making the trip to Rotterdam in The Netherlands, with Australia choosing the option of sending in a video submission rather deploying a team to the live event.

SBS Commissioning Editor and Australian Head of Delegation, Josh Martin said it had been a difficult decision but the safest option was to take up the option of pre-recording the performance.

“Australia has embraced the Eurovision spirit for more than 35 years on SBS, and our affection and excitement for the contest has continued to grow since we first competed in Vienna in 2015. In 2021, Australia will once again compete in the world’s biggest song contest but this time our artist, Montaigne, will perform from home and not abroad.

“After a comprehensive assessment, SBS has decided not to send an Australian delegation and artist to Rotterdam for the Eurovision Song Contest this year. We came to this difficult decision after considering the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, including the many factors involved in travelling to and from the event from Australia.”

Australia is the first country to confirm it will not be performing live in Rotterdam. The recorded option has some pretty strict rules, the artist can spend one hour recording their performances, and only attempt the song three times – selecting their favourite take to be played on the big night.

Montaigne said she was disappointed that for a second year in a row she would not be able to make the rip.

“Naturally, I’m sad that for two years in a row I have been unable to participate in the live spectacle of Eurovision,” she said.

“My partner and I had been discussing what video games we would bunker down with in a hotel room in Rotterdam between rehearsals for the final event, and we were excited about it. Despite that disappointment, it is still an immense privilege to be able to participate and compete in Eurovision, in its fandom and its processes, two years in a row. I have been able to submit two songs that I’m proud of and that have meant significant things to people.

“I am still absolutely stoked that I can present Technicolour this year, in whatever form my final performance may come in! It’s such a beautiful festivity and not even a pandemic can put it to bed. Eurovision will live forever.” Montaigne said in a statement.

The SBS cometary team will also be staying in Australia, with Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasy proving their thoughts on each performance from home-base.

Organisers are referring to Montaigne’s song “explosive”, but OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson recently described it as “warbling mess” on local radio station RTRFM. Each week local radio show All Things Queer has been reviewing all 39 songs in contention for Eurovision 2021.

