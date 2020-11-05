Moonlight Cinemas announce dates for this year’s Summer Season

After a winter spent largely indoors, the return of Moonlight Cinema for another summer of picnics, friends, family and films was a welcomed announcement.

Celebrating 25 years of open-air cinematic splendor, Australia’s favourite and biggest outdoor cinema is set to return to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, and they’ve just announced the dates.

Sydney: Centennial Park, 26 November 2020 – 4 April 2021

Brisbane: Roma Street Parkland, 27 November 2020 – 21 February 2021

Perth: Kings Park & Botanic Garden, 3 December 2020 – 4 April 2021

Adelaide: Botanic Park, 11 December 2020 – 14 February 2021

Melbourne: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, 7 January – 25 April 2021

Mark your calendars – the first film program drops on moonlight.com.au on Thursday 12 November and tickets will sell fast.

This season, Moonlight Cinemas will roll out a range of initiatives at each site in line with local health guidelines and recommendations including venue capacity. The enhanced guest experience will evolve to include COVID-safety marshals, social distancing measures, increased hygiene facilities and contactless payment to offer peace of mind for all Moonlight guests.

Taking place in sprawling parklands and with tailored measures set up to ensure cleanliness and comfort, movie-lovers can return to Moonlight with confidence to enjoy green parklands, balmy summer sunsets and unforgettable quality time with loved ones. More than a movie experience, Moonlight is an opportunity to kick back in the outdoors and relish in the summer vibes.

Source: Media Release

