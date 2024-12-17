More indecent assault charges for broadcaster Alan Jones

Alan Jones is set to face a Sydney Court this morning, as police add eight additional charges against the broadcaster.

Jones will appear in front of New South Wales Chief Magistrate Michael Allen in the Downing Street Centre local court to face a total of 34 charges.

He was due to face 26 charges including allegations of indecent assault, common assault and acts of indecency, but police have added eight new charges. The new charges relate to assault with an act of indecency.

Alan Jones.

Police will allege that Jones touched the inner-thigh and rubbed the penis of a man in his direct employ, and kissed the lips and squeezed the buttocks of other men.

The incidents relate to nine men, including a former Olympian and a 17-year old. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a variety of locations including jones’ former residence in inner-city Newtown, his Circular Quay apartment, and at a property at Fitzroy Falls in the New South Wales’ southern highlands.

The now 83-year-old broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations. Lawyers representing the broadcaster said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.

Jones was arrested by police in November.