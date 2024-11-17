Broadcaster Alan Jones arrested over alleged indecent assaults

Veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has been arrested at his Sydney Harbour apartment over historical allegations that he assaulted several young men.

The 83-year-old radio and television broadcaster was arrested by police at his Circular Quay home after a nine-month investigation by police. Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers.

- Advertisement -

“Child Abuse Squad detectives have arrested a man following an investigation into alleged indecent assault and sexual touching offences spanning two decades,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“In March 2024, State Crime Command’s Child Abuse Squad established Strike Force Bonnefin to investigate a number of alleged indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents between 2001 and 2019.

“Following extensive inquiries, about 7.45am today, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a unit in Circular Quay where they arrested an 83-year-old man.”

Jones was one of Australia’s most successful broadcasters ruling Sydney’s airwaves on his breakfast show on 2GB. He later hosted a nightly show on Sky News.

In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations. Lawyers representing the broadcaster said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.

Some of the allegations aired by the newspaper date decades to when Jones was a teacher, while others were from his time as a broadcaster.

Police are expected to make more statements to the media later today.