Moves to rename to Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center challenged

This week The White House announced that the board of The Kennedy Center had unanimously voted to rename the venue the Trump Kennnedy Center is honour of the current US President.

The move has been challenged with board members opposed to the renaming claiming they were blocked from speaking against the motion and voting against it. While its also been pointed out that changing the name of the center would require an act of congress.

- Advertisement -

Jan 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing. (Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock)

Not long after taking office this year President Trump fired the board that runs Washington’s Kennedy Center and installed new board members and appointed himself chairman of the board. His close adviser Richard Grennell is the board president.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to use its full name, opened in 1971 in honour of the Democrat US President who was assassinated in 1963. It is the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera, and hosts arts events throughout the year.

The center is probably best known for the annual Kennedy Center Honors which celebrate artists from around the globe who have had significant and impactful careers. Since 1978 those bestowed the honor wear medals that hand on distinctive rainbow coloured ribbons.

That was until this year, when President Trump banished the rainbow ribbons, breaking with decades of tradition, and oinstead giving out redesigned medals that hung on dark navy ribbons instead. He’s also boasted that he knocked down many names that were suggested for this year’s ceremony because the people were “too woke”.

The selection of recipients for 2025 included musical theatre star Michael Crawford, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, actor Sylvester Stallone, and country singer George Strait.

After dramatically changed the Kennedy Center Honors process, the board is now renaming the entire center.

“I have been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Centre, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Centre to the Trump-Kennedy Centre, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

“Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!

“The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Leavitt’s claim however has been challenged by Democrat representative Joyce Beatty, who sits on the board. Legally a member of both major parties is required on the board.

Beatty says she did not support the renaming proposal, but was blocked from speaking against it, or voting against it. The politician says she was muted during the meeting so she could speak against the move.

“For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship.” Beatty said in a social media post.

Beatty said the move was just another attempt from the Trump Administration to evade the law and not let the people have a say.

John F. Kennedy’s niece, Maria Shriver, said the news had left her “speechless”.

“Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief,” she said.

“It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not.

“Next thing, perhaps, he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial (to the) Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian.

“Can we not see what is happening here? Come on, my fellow Americans. This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive.” she said.