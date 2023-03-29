Much loved British TV star Paul O’Grady dies aged 67

British television star Paul O’Grady has died aged 67. The host of many popular television programs first found fame as his alter-ego drag comedian Lily Savage.

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio announced the sad news saying O’Grady passing was unexpected, but peaceful.

As drag queen Lily Savage, O’Grady began performing in the early 1980’s with a comedy act that drew attention to political issues including the AIDS crisis and Britain’s controversial Clause 28 laws.

One of his first success on television in the TV series The Bill where he played a recurring character named Roxanne, who was a transgender sex worker.

Soon he as Lily Savage he was appearing on late night television shows and when Paula Yates left The Big Breakfast, Lily Savage was an unexpected choice as the new presenter. Later Savage would host the TV show Blankety Blanks.

Later in his career O’Grady found success out of drag, hosting a chat show and the popular program For The Love of Dogs.

