Much loved film ‘Pride’ to be adapted into a stage musical

The 2014 film Pride which told the story of solidarity between striking British coal miners and the LGBTIQA+ rights movement is set to be adapted into a stage musical.

The real-life story recounts how LGBTIQA+ activists raised money to help the families affected by the 1984 British miner’s strike, their campaign grew into the Lesbians and Gay Support the Miners campaign.

The film brought the story of activists including Mark Ashton and the bookshop Gay’s the Word to an international audience.

Britian’s National Theatre has announced the new musical project which will reunite Matthew Marchus who directed the film, and screenwriter Stephen Beresford. The musical will have dates in both London’s Dorfman Theatre and Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre.

The new show will features original music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Marchus also directed the film version of the musical Matilda. Development of the Pride musical were first mooted when then film was released back in 2014, and in 2022 the director confirmed work was underway on the adaptation.

No date for the premiere has been announced at this stage.

The film version had a big host of stars including Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Bill Nighy, but many of the actors in the cast have gone on to become very weel known since the film was released.

Faye Marsay has continued on in Game of Thrones, Adolescence, and Andor, Jessica Gunning has received awards and wide acclaim for Baby Reindeer, Freddie Fox has appeared in Cucumber, The Great, Slow Horses and will soon make a guest appearance in Doctor Who.

Andrew Scott has found acclaim in Fleabag, All of Us Strangers and Ripley. Paddy Constantine has starred as King Viserys in House of the Dragon and currently appears opposite Pierce Brosnan, Hellen Mirren and Tom Hardy in Mobland.

While Ben Schnetzer went on to star in The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Y: The Last Man, and portrayed photographer Dan Eldon in The Journey Is the Destination.