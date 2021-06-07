Musical theatre producers make huge donations to community groups

Western Australia has enjoyed a succession of brilliantly produced musicals in recent months with productions of We Will Rock You, The Boy From Oz and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical drawing crowds to the Crown Theatre.

On the closing night of Priscilla, the production companies behind the string of successful musicals announced they were making significant donations to a number of local community groups.

Producer Katrina Patient from Platinum Entertainment took to the stage and announced they had recently attended the Heartkids Gala and pledged a donation of $40,000. The work of the support organsiation has also been highlighted on programs and digital displays throughout the run of the three productions.

Alongside Executive Producer Dean Misdale and his company the Proud Entertainment Group, a donation of $10,000 was made to LGBTIQ+ organisation Living Proud, and another $10,000 was delivered to Moortidj Nyoongar Community College.

Alongside his role as Executive Producer, Misdale also delivered the good on stage playing the character Miss Understanding in Priscilla, and starred as Khashoggi in We Will Rock You.

OIP Staff

