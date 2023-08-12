Mykki Blanco announces new EP ‘Postcards From Italia’

Musician Mykki Blanco have announced the release of their new EP Postcards from Italia. The new record will be released on 22nd September 2023.

Produced again alongside electronic musician and producer FaltyDL, the six track Postcards from Italia EP looks to explore a side of Mykki’s sound that hasn’t been delved into before, described by Blanco as their “Italian cowboy era.”



The announcement arrives alongside a new single, Holidays In The Sun, the EP’s closing track and their first new music since the release of their critically acclaimed album, Stay Close To Music, in 2022. A funk-laden rave track with an unstoppable and irresistible beat, Holidays In The Sun embraces Mykki’s inimitable sound with added layers of ’90s Euro dance music and summer fun influences.



Speaking of the new single, Blanco says: “Holidays In The Sun was created funnily enough in a basement in Portugal on Christmas Eve. Produced by William Eaves of Somerset, written by Mykki Blanco with additional writing and vocals by artist ZamZam, the song is a feel good summer anthem about lazy summer days swimming in the sea, hopping from one music festival to the next, feeling good about life and living la dolce vita soaking up the sun.

“The song is a summer rave bop with nods to 90s euro dance and acid house stretching itself, hitting every corner of the world from the beaches of Ibiza and Naples to warehouses parties in London and Berlin. ENJOY!”

The new EP features the tracks Magic On My Back, Johnny, Just A Fable, Tequila Casino Royale, Love Fell Down Around Me and Holidays In The Sun.

The artist delivered a memorable show at The Rechabite in Perth earlier this year.

OIP Staff

