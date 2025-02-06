Narelda Jacobs and Steven Oliver are filming ‘Big Backyard Quiz’ in Perth

Production has commenced in Perth on comedy entertainment series Big Backyard Quiz, hosted by 10 News First’s Narelda Jacobs and Steven Oliver.

The Screenwest funded show is being made by National Indigenous television (NITV).

The 10-part cheeky quiz show is full of games and quiz rounds exploring the history and culture of Australia. With some of the nation’s top comedians vying for guest spots, Big Backyard Quiz’s topics include people, land, food, music and sport, through an Indigenous lens.

Narelda Jacobs said she was excited to be back in her hometown for the new series.

“I’m so proud to be filming Big Backyard Quiz on Noongar Boodja with my deadly co-host Steven Oliver. It’s always a pleasure to be home On Country and it’s a joy to showcase local talent in such an entertaining way.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see this laugh out loud, Blak and proud program, with an excellent range of personalities putting their knowledge to the test.” Jacobs said.

Tanya Denning-Orman, Director of First Nations at SBS said the series was a follow on from a successful on-off from last year.

“We are thrilled to have Narelda and Steven back on board after the success of our one-off Big Backyard Quiz program last year.

“The series will be jam-packed with Western Australian talent both in front of, and behind, the cameras. We have an incredible local crew working on the production and we’re also grateful for the support of Screenwest in helping bring this bold series to life.” Denning-Orman said.

Through Screenwest’s support, NITV offered a select number of roles to Western Australian First Nations crew members. The production has 17 Western Australian First Nations crew members and 24 First Nations crew members in total. More than half of the total cast and crew are First Nations, with the full cast to be announced later this year.

Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO said it was a great partnership for the state.

“A massive welcome to NITV and Big Backyard Quiz! Screenwest is proud to be supporting a talented crew of Western Australian First Nations practitioners, who are working behind the camera to deliver this hilarious and entertaining series to audiences across Australia.” Bestall said.

This partnership with NITV is a fantastic opportunity for us to grow the WA First Nations screen sector.”

NITV is inviting members of the public to be part of the Big Backyard Quiz studio audience over the next week. Filming is free to attend and is taking place in Perth every afternoon until Friday 14 February.

Register to attend.