Narelda Jacobs fronts new afternoon news bulletin on Ten

Narelda Jacobs is fronting a new afternoon news report on Network 10. The new update airs each afternoon at 3.30pm.

The 30-minute bulletin prominses to feature comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news, breaking stories, and all the latest in sport and weather, offering viewers an informative update on the day’s biggest headlines each weekday afternoon.

The new bulletin, that can also be watched online via 10Play will complement the network’s weekday news offering of 10 News First: Midday at 12pm and 10 News First at 5pm.

Additionally, the station is about to launch a new late night news bulletin too.

Martin White, VP Broadcast News, said more bulletins were needed in today’s fast moving news environment.

“News is a fast-moving, 24-hour business and 10 is committed to delivering the latest information to viewers as often as possible.” White said.

Jacobs has been a journalist at Network 10 for over 20 years. The respected presenter started her journalism career here in Perth, where she presented the local news bulletin for over a decade. She relocated to Sydney in 2020 to join Studio 10 and present News from Sydney. Alongside the new bulletin Jacobs will continue to present the midday report.

