Narelda Jacobs says Scott Morrison has abandoned Australians

Studio10 newsreader Narelda Jacobs has shared her thoughts on Australia’s growing number of cases of Covid-19, saying that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has abandoned Australians and left them to their own devices.

Narelda Jacobs shared her thought in an Instagram post as both she and partner film director Stevie Cruz-Martin both tested positive to the virus and began isolating in their Sydney home.

As New South Wales recorded 38,000 new Covid-19 cases Jacobs said the truth was the real number would be unknown as people are no longer required to get a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test and there’s no centralised place to report a positive RAT (Rapid Antigen Test).

“Based on recent polls, positive RAT’s alone would take today’s figure to more like 70k. Then, there are the many who can’t find or afford a RAT & with exponential growth the actual daily number of new cases could be 90k, 125k or even higher..but we will never know.” Jacobs said.

“We’re being told it’s not about case numbers anymore, but each positive case represents at least a week’s lost work. Workplaces across Sydney are in crisis. Cafes, bars, offices.. furiously trying to keep the doors open while also trying to keep us safe. It may not be as economically damaging as lockdowns but it’s pretty dire.

“For two years we’ve been told ‘we’re in this together’, now ‘we’re riding the wave’. The PM and NSW Premier may as well be telling us ‘you’re on your own’. Covid is now out of control. Australia has lost the upper hand we all sacrificed so much for and the government’s solution is to simply stop counting and let it rip.” Jacobs posted.

“When I received my PCR result his morning, NSW Health sent a text asking questions like my postcode, whether I’d visited an aged care facility and whether I am of Aboriginal descent. These questions are crucial for allocation of resources and gives health services an indication as to what might be coming.

“Amid the alarming number of people sick & off work, we also have record hospitalisations and a new ICU record is expected in 8 days.

Jacobs said rather than dealing with the disaster Prime Minister Scott Morrison was distracting people.

“The PM’s response to this bin fire is the old “look over there” routine, as he points skyward to the plane carrying Novak Djokovic.

“The problem is no longer what’s coming into Australia, the problem is what you’ve created within our borders by pushing to reopen & failing to unite.” Jacobs said tagging the Prime Minister in the post.

“You’ve left us to our own devices but as a community we’re keeping each other safe. Families, friends, neighbours, colleagues, local business & charities banding together to make sure everyone’s taken care of. We will get through because we’re doing it ourselves.”

Jacobs finished her post with the hashtags #votethemout #domicrom.

Production of the news show Studio10 was thrown into chaos this week when host Tristan MacManus was found to have contracted the virus. This put all of the shows on camera staff into quarantine including co-host Sarah Harris. The show was presented by former Bachelor Mathew Johnson and reporter Lachlan Kennedy.

Narelda Jacobs presents Channel 10’s Perth News from her Sydney base, and presents the news on Studio10. She relocated to Sydney at the start of 2021.

OIP Staff

