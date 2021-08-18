Natalia Imbruglia shares her latest track ‘On My Way’

Natalie Imbruglia has shared her instantly hummable new track On My Way. The third taste of her forthcoming new album Firebird, available to pre-order now and due for release on September 24 via BMG.

On My Way was written with frequent collaborator Eg White with whom Natalie wrote her 2005 hit Shiver, and follows on from first single Build It Better alongside the La La Land inspired video and the announcement of Firebird, and the summery, attitude-packed earworm Maybe It’s Great, released last month and co-written with The Strokes’ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr and his long-term producer Gus Oberg.

Discussing the track, Natalie says “On My Way is one of my favourite tracks from Firebird and was co-written with the incredible Eg White. It’s a song about being in flow! Those mornings you wake up and feel invincible. It’s a summertime, roof down track that I can’t wait to perform live”

Firebird was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more, touching on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Natalie’s newfound sense of confidence.

In contrast, the album was almost entirely recorded in lockdown, produced remotely by Natalie and My Riot with additional production from Albert Hammond Jr, Gus Oberg (The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jnr) and Romeo Stodart (Magic Numbers).

Natalie Imbruglia’s Firebird is out Friday 24th September.

Source: Media release, image: Simon Procter

