Nemo returns their Eurovision trophy in protest

2024 Eurovision winner Nemo has announced they will return their winner’s trophy in protest over Israel’s continued inclusion in the songwriting competition.

Their announcement comes as Iceland declared they will not take part in or broadcast the 2026 event, joining the ranks of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and The Netherlands.

Photo: Alma Bengtsson (EBU).

In a video posted on Instagram Nemo outlined why they were returning the trophy.

“Last year I won Eurovision, and with it I was awarded the trophy,” they said.

“And even though I’m immensely grateful for the community around this contest and everything this experience has taught me both as a person and artist, today I no longer feel this trophy belongs on my shelf.

“Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. Those values made this contest meaningful to me.

“But Israel’s continued participation, during what the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry has concluded to be a genocide, shows a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions made by the EBU.

“This is not about individuals or artists.

“The contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is “non-political”.

“And when entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is clearly wrong.

“That’s why I’ve decided that I’m sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva. With gratitude and a clear message.

“Live what you claim.

“If the values we celebrate on stage aren’t lived offstage, then even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning.

“I’m waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours.”

Last week singer Montaigne, who represented Australia in 2021, led a protest calling for Australian broadcaster SBS to withdraw from the event.

Montaigne says the fight for queer liberation can’t be separated from the struggle for Palestinian freedom.

Montaigne performs at Pride Live in Perth 2024 (Photographed by Graeme Watson)

“As queer people, we know what it means to fight for dignity, visibility, and safety. Those values mean nothing if we abandon Palestinians living under military terror – or First Nations people here who still face systemic injustice. Our rights are tied together. I’m calling on SBS and all Australian artists to boycott Eurovision for as long as Israel is allowed to participate.” the singer said.

Montaigne was first selected to represent Australia at Eurovision in 2020 but the event was cancelled. She stayed as Australia’s performer the following year but was forced to perform from Australia due to travel restrictions.

SBS have stated that Australia will still be taking part.

“As a public broadcaster, making a decision to be involved based on the inclusion or exclusion of any country would undermine SBS’s editorial independence and impartiality.” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“SBS recognises and respects the deeply held views and concerns about the war in the Middle East and its impact, both locally among our audiences and internationally, as reflected by other broadcasters.

“Our responsibility is to provide comprehensive, trusted and impartial coverage for Australians across our network, and we will continue to do so.”