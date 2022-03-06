Neneh Cherry teams up with Robyn on new version of ‘Buffalo Stance’

Neneh Cherry graced us with Buffalo Stance in the late 80s, a generation-defining song about inner city life that turned music on its head. Paired with her ferocious energy and a punk attitude like no other, the genre defying track dominated the world, reaching No.3 in the UK and the US, where it went Gold.

It took the No.1 spot in Neneh’s native Sweden and The Netherlands plus Top 5 in Belgium, Canada, Finland, Greece, Norway, Switzerland and more. Buffalo Stance switched up the game not only in music but in culture and fashion too and we’ve not looked back since, until today.

An artist that’s ever evolving, exploring, and collaborating, Neneh hands the creative reins over to long-time friend, one of pop’s treasured musical geniuses and woman behind some of the most memorable songs of recent decades, Robyn, for a new version of her seminal track.

It’s the first single from Grammy nominated artist since the release of her acclaimed album Honey and is the product of one Swedish icon passing the baton on to another.

In true Robyn fashion, Buffalo Stance has been transformed into a slinky, scandipop song – slowed down and stripped back with electronic shimmers and layered vocals, it’s an intoxicating re-imagining. Robyn also enlists polymath musician Dev Hynes to add his special touch on the production and Mapei for a fresh take of that iconic rap.

“I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time,” Neneh says of the collaboration.

“Her talent is soulful because she leads with her heart and spirit, she is absolutely there, ever present with honest intensity in her offerings which leave me blubbering with hairs standing erect on my arms and legs, dancing on my own talking to myself with a feeling that everything is going to be alright. The first time I saw Robyn live in Stockholm with my daughter Mabel (then a young struggling teenager) she only said two things that night: “Hej Stockholm” and in the middle of a song shouted out “MABEL!” Mabel was so happy I had tears streaming down my cheeks.

“Robyn gave everything and when she needed a pick-me-up she ate a banana….she stole my heart. I’ve known Robyn for 3 decades, she is my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration. So to have Robyn doing her version of a new life interpretation of Buffalo Stance is an absolute honour…and with Dev Hynes and Mapei, this is what dreams are made of!”

Robyn’s new take on Buffalo Stance marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Neneh and is the first release from a forthcoming collaboration album out later this year.

This year Neneh Cherry received the honorary Icon Award at the NME Awards 2022, following previous winners Courtney Love and Shirley Manson, in celebration of her continual contribution to music and unmatched individuality over the past three decades. The award was presented to her by UK top 10 charting artist, BRIT Award winner and Neneh’s daughter, Mabel.

