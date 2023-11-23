Netflix axes ‘Glamorous’ after just a single season

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Netflix will not be making any more episodes of the Kim Catrall series Glamorous axing the show after just a single season.

The camp drama series set in the world of make-up and beauty drew mixed responses when it made its debut earlier this year, but many people loved the show and were hankering for more episodes.

Kim Cattrall and YouTube star Miss Benny starred in the show. The series followed the life of Marco Mejia who dreams of being a bigtime social media influencer and working in the field of make-up and beauty.

They spend their time chatting to their online audience, sharing tips, and quipping their tag line ‘You’re beautiful! Say it back!”

Reality is not matching up to their dreams though, they live at home with their single mum, works part-time on the makeup counter at a suburban department store, and only has a few hundred followers.

Marco’s life takes a sudden change when Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall), former supermodel turned makeup mogul walks by their counter.

Their sassy honesty and skills at beating a face impress her. Suddenly they are’ on the up, hired to be her second assistant, working in the Big Apple.

The first series ended with a solid conclusion, but fans were eager to see what happened to Marco next as they explored their gender identity further.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.