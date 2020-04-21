Netflix releases star-studded trailer for Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

Netflix have released the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama about the early days of Hollywood.

The show’s official synopsis highlights that each character will offer a unique glimpse into the realities of Hollywood’s Golden Age – shining a spotlight on the biases and systemic roadblocks surrounding race, gender and sexuality that still persist today.

The star-studded cast brings a mix of fictional and real-life characters from Hollywood’s gilded era. The Politician‘s David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier and Australia’s Samara Weaving make up the group of young ingenues, while Murphy veterans Dylan McDermott and Patti Lupone are members of LA’s old guard.

Ryan Murphy is also keeping it in the family, with his go-to star Sarah Paulson’s partner Holland Taylor joining the cast as Ellen Kincaid, along with Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson and Jake Picking as the iconic Rock Hudson. Queen Latifah also appears in the trailer in an unnamed role.

Hollywood hits Netflix on May 1st.

