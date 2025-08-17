Netflix shares first images of new series ‘Boots’

Netflix has shares the first images and key details of their upcoming TV series Boots. The comedy-drama series is inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

The eight part series will arrive on Netflix on 9th October and will star Miles Heizer who previous appeared in Parenthood and 13 Reasons Why.

The coming-of-age tale follows Cameron Cope (played by Heizer) who is described as being directionless in life, and very much in-the-closet when it comes to his sexuality. He’s joined by best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they head to boot camp to train as marines.

Boots (Netflix)

Together Cameron, Ray and a whole bunch of new recruits will navigate the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

The show is described as one that is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.

Vera Farmiga appears as Cameron’s mother, while Max Parker will play a character called Sgt. Sullivan. Parker is best known for is time on the British soap Emmerdale, and for playing King Henry in the Netflix series Blood, Sex and Royalty.

Boots (Netflix).

Esteem television producer Norman Lear, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 101, is credited as the show’s executive producer.

Lear created many memorable TV hits in the 1970s including Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times. His work was credited with progressing many social issues and creating serious discussion through television shows adopting plots that tackled tough topics.