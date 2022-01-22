Netflix shares images of the upcoming adaptation of ‘Heartstopper’

Author and illustrator Alice Oseman began her web comic Heartstopper on Tumblr, enjoying the process of creating a story slowly overtime and interacting with readers about how it might progress.

Since then it’s been published as a series of physical graphic novels and now it’s been adapted into a television series. Netflix is expected to release the new series online in the next few months as it finished filming in the UK last year.

They’ve just released some behind-the-scenes photos from the production on Instagram, giving fans a look at the actors who’ll be bringing the stories much loved characters to life.

Joe Locke will play Charlie Spring, while Kit Connor will play love interest Nick Nelson. Connor previously appeared in the films Rocketman and Little Joe, as well as the children’s series Rocket’s Island. He also provided the voice of Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials.

Much of the rest of the cast is made up of new faces including William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Tobie Donovan as Issac Henderson.

A familiar face amongst the cast is Sebastian Croft who will play Ben Hope, he previously played Ned Stark in flashback scenes in Game of Thrones.

One shot also saw the two leads participating in a read through, while wearing Covid protection gear.

Also among the cast is Fisayo Akinade, who memorably played Dean Monroe in Russel T Davies dual shows Cucumber and Banana. He’s playing Mr Akinade in the television adaptation of Heartstopper.

