Bibliophile: Alice Oseman continues the tale of ‘Heartstopper’

Heartstopper

by Alice Oseman

Hachette

Alice Oseman secured her first publishing deal at 17, and is now a full-time writer and illustrator. This queer love story for young adults and teens began as an on-line web-comic. She serialised it to come out three times a month and loved the idea that she could tell a story over a long time and chat to readers about the story along the way.

The graphic novel Heartstopper (volume 3) is now in paper form and, as the autumn leaves fall, Nick and Charlie are exploring their new relationship as well as exploring Paris on a school trip. They are in their sweet honeymoon phase of kissing at any opportunity and making cute remarks to each other, but they still have a lot to learn about each other and how to deal with the rest of the world.

Even though Charlie has been out for years and Nick has already told his mother he thinks he is bi-sexual, the process of coming out is complex, particularly for young people. Nick and Charlie find that coming out in books and films usually involves one big coming out scene, but in real fife it is much more complicated.

Fortunately Nick and Charlie are surrounded by teachers, parents who give their unconditional support as well as friends who are going through their own queer explorations and suffering the same doubts. It’s a bit of a fairy tale really … the kind most queer adults wish was around when they were teenagers.

The pink glow of romance is in the air but not everything is rosy. Charlie is still affected by previous bullying and can’t stop worrying that Nick will be targeted in the same way. Oseman even begins to address the damage, that Charlie is trying hard to hide, that was done by the bullies who have now moved on. As all the characters move towards accepting themselves, there are some interesting lessons to be learned … and many more to come.

Lezly Herbert

